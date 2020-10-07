Richard Molloy 'an absolute gentleman': Aaron Callaghan tribute to friend after Turkey tragedy

One of the friends of Richard Molloy who was with him when he died in Turkey on Saturday after travelling to the country for dental work, has paid an emotional tribute describing him as an "absolute gentleman".

Aaron Callaghan thanked friends and family for their support following the incident in which 33-year-old Mr Molloy, who was from north Belfast, lost his life.

Mr Callaghan, a former player for St James' Swifts Football Club and another friend, father-of-two Declan Carson were believed to have been left critically ill following the incident which led to Mr Molloy's death.

"Thankfully me and Declan are safe and back up on our feet but thoughts and prayers are with the Molloy family on the tragic passing of big Richie," said Mr Callaghan on social media.

"An absolute gentleman, I’m absolutely gutted."

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Mr Callaghan's friends said they were glad to hear of his recovery.

"Thank god you two are ok. RIP Ritchie," wrote Conall McGrandles.

"Glad you’re both okay but big Ritchie was a gentleman RIP," said Joe Cassidy.

"Glad to hear you’re okay Aaron, sorry for your loss," said Andrea McCarragher.

Mr Molloy's body is expected to be repatriated back to Northern Ireland later this week. It remains unclear what caused his death.

His sister Lydia and Mr Callaghan's parents, Mark and Karen, flew into Milas Bodrum Airport at the weekend.

Mr Callaghan and Mr Carson were initially transferred to Mula University Training and Research Hospital and then on to Aydın Adnan Menderes Medical Faculty and were later taken off life-support machines after their condition improved.

Read more Body of Turkey tragedy victim Richard Molloy to be brought home

Police in Turkey are said to be trying to trace the dentist who treated the three men, who are believed to have collapsed in their rented holiday apartment after taking a drug they were given prior to a whitening procedure.

Turkish newspaper Sözcü reported that one of the men had asked for help from management after informing them that Mr Molloy had collapsed due to the effect of the drug.

The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust is assisting the Molloy family in bringing Richie's remains back home.

Colin Bell, from the charity which was set up in memory of his son who died abroad, said they hoped to bring Mr Molloy's body home later this week provided no further Covid-19 restrictions were introduced.

"The repatriation will take about four or five days as Richie's body will have to be released to the undertaker," he said.

"Preparations will then have to be made to fly him home and all the various papers signed too."