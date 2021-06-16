Rick Wilford: Tributes paid to ‘legendary’ Queen’s University Professor following death

Tributes have been paid to Queen’s University Belfast Professor Rick Wilford, who has passed away.

Prof Wilford was Emeritus Professor at the School of History, Anthropology, Philosophy and Politics in the institution and was a significant figure in academic circles, authoring a number of books and papers focusing on politics.

He was also well regarded and known for his local political commentary and analysis – both on the airwaves and in the newspapers.

A regular feature of the BBC’s local Thursday night politics show The View, Rick Wilford appeared on the show as a commentator, offering his insight into the highs and lows of Stormont over a decade on the programme.

Leading the tributes to him, Ulster University Professor Deidre Heenan described him as a “legendary” colleague and said he had made a great contribution.

“We started a long time ago, I think it was a decade ago, on ‘commentator’s corner’ on a new programme called The View, that we didn’t know if it would last six weeks, and here we are and it is still going strong,” she told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster.

“Working with Rick, it was just such a fantastic experience. He was so generous, so kind, so supportive - but actually very funny and very inciteful.

“He was someone who had respect across the political spectrum I never heard anyone say anything negative about him.

“He had a great Welsh sense of humour he could be curmudgeonly, but he was a wonderful colleague and actually legendary, not just in political circles.

“If you see the responses from people who were taught by him they will say: ‘I never forgot his teaching, he was so supportive’.

“He is a huge loss and thank you for giving me the opportunity to reflect on him and his great contribution and he will live on, in many of his students and many of our politicians today who were taught by him. They have a lot to live up to.”

The passing of Prof Wilford has led to an outpouring of sympathy and tribute to him online.

The Alliance Party’s Kellie Armstrong said: “I am so sorry to hear this awful news. Rick was a gentleman. He said a few kind, confidence building words to me when I was a new MLA.

"His insight and intelligence will be absolutely missed. My sincere sympathy to Prof Wilford’s family, friends and colleagues.”

The DUP’s Jonathan Buckley said: “This is desperately sad news. A man of the upmost integrity.”

Sinn Fein’s Chris Hazzard added: “Sad to hear this; Rick was always worth listening to - not just as a lecturer at university but also when he was on the box. Most importantly he was a gent and always stopped to say hello.”

Born in Wales, Prof Wilford had a particular focus on the politics of Northern Ireland and devolution, between 1999 and 2005. He was co-coordinator of the Northern Ireland devolution monitoring team, producing quarterly reports on the peace process.

He was awarded the Honorary Senior Research Fellow title at University College London in June 2000.

Past students of the professor also paid tribute to him.

Alistair Clark wrote on Twitter: “This makes me very sad. Was just saying the other day how I learned a lot from Rick when at QUB. He was always supportive to me, and we worked together on a study of engagement with the Assembly. Wouldn't be where I am today without listening to his advice. RIP Rick Wilford.”

While the councillor Julian McGrath added: “Very saddened to learn of the passing of Prof Rick Wilford, one of my former lecturers at

@QUBelfast. A kind, humorous and insightful teacher and one whose work & recent political commentary I still lean on in my own teaching. Thoughts with his family, friends & colleagues.”