Rise in appeals over school transfer process now 'inevitable', says leading family lawyer

Transfer test cancellations have left parents facing ‘a cloud of uncertainty’ and a rise in appeals over the school transfer process are now inevitable, says a leading family lawyer.

Following the cancellation of AQE and GL school assessments earlier this month, lawyer Louise McNally has said some parents are already seeking legal guidance.

“The decision taken by the NI Executive and the examining bodies to cancel both the GL and AQE assessments for the academic year 2020/2021 was a disappointing and frustrating announcement for many children and parents,” said Louise McNally of Belfast law firm Millar McCall Wylie.

“With many questions still unanswered, parents are currently facing a cloud of uncertainty and many are understandably seeking legal guidance as to what their options are if their child does not secure a post primary school place at their preferred school,” she said.

“As it stands, it is not clear how children will be allocated their post primary school place or what specific criteria will be used as part of this process by each school. What is certain however is that a significant number of schools will be oversubscribed and, as a consequence, the admission criteria will be absolutely crucial.”

Louise McNally has witnessed parents seeking advice at an early stage on the matter.

“Understandably, parents are finding this pivotal time in their child’s education particularly stressful against the backdrop of a pandemic and subsequent uncertainty in the process this year. We are seeing requests for legal advice in relation to what can be done if a child does not secure a place at their preferred school and this leads us to believe a significant number of appeals are inevitable.

“In such a scenario, parents have the right to appeal a decision to an Independent Tribunal set up by the Education Authority (EA). Grounds for appeal are based upon the post primary school not applying its admission criteria or not applying it correctly.

“This exceptional year will undoubtedly impact the school career of many children and whilst we hope every family is able to come to a satisfactory situation for their child’s education, at this stage we fully appreciate the level of concern they are experiencing and would advise parents to familiarise themselves with the criteria of their preferred school extremely carefully,” Louise McNally said.