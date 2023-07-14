Rise in GPS equipment stolen from tractors across Northern Ireland

The PSNI has issued the warning after an increase in thefts.

Police are encouraging farming communities to carry out regular security checks to ensure their property and livestock are safe, following an increase in items being stolen from tractors across Northern Ireland.

The PSNI’s Rural and Wildlife Crime Lead, Superintendent Johnston McDowell said: “We understand how concerning rural crime is and we are acutely aware of the significant increase in GPS equipment being stolen from tractors across the province. These items hold a sizeable value and will cause significant upset to the farming businesses involved.”

Since the beginning of June, police say they have received seven reports of this type of equipment being stolen from tractors.

The rural areas where these crimes have been carried out include, Ballymoney, Glenavy, Loughgall, Tandragree, Banbridge, Portaferry and Hillsborough.

“High demand for GPS equipment is fuelling this type of crime, and in most cases the stolen equipment is being sold online for these individuals to make a quick buck,” the senior officer added.

"If you see items for sale on websites for much cheaper than you would pay on the High Street, there is a chance they have been stolen and I would encourage everyone to think twice about purchasing such items. Please always do careful checks before purchasing second-hand equipment online.

“This type of theft is well organised and the criminals know what they are looking for, so it’s imperative that farmers remove GPS kit where possible when the tractor is not in use, storing it somewhere safely.”

No arrests have been made to date, but police enquiries are reportedly ongoing.

Representatives from the Ulster Farmers’ Union, NFU, Department of Justice, Police and Community Safety Partnership, Federation of Small Businesses and Young Farmers Union are also working with the PSNI regarding the incidents.