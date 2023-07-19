Rise in Guinness and Harp prices in Republic will not apply to Northern Ireland

The price of a pint in ROI is set to rise. Credit: Getty Images

Drinkers in Northern Ireland will be breathing a sigh of relief following the confirmation that the upcoming price hike for pints across the border will not apply here.

Beverage giant Diageo said on Wednesday that the price of a pint of Guinness, as well as the group’s other brands like Harp and Carlsberg, will be increased by four cents from August in the Republic.

Diageo confirmed the rise, which will only apply to drinks being sold in pubs and restaurants, citing higher input costs.

It has since been confirmed that the rise will only apply to the Republic of Ireland.

Regarding the move south of the border, a spokesperson said Diageo is continuing to experience rising input across its business operations in the Republic.

“We are working to manage and absorb much of this, but to maintain a sustainable business, we have written to our customers in the on-trade to advise them of an increase on draught beer list prices of 4 cent per pint,” they said.

“The price change will be applied across the entire draught beer range and will take effect from 14th August.”

Back at the beginning of April, Diageo increased its prices for draught beers in NI by 13p a pint, but given that the retail price of a pint is at the discretion for the publican, many passed on a greater price rise to punters to maintain profit margins.

Speaking at the time, John Bittles, the owner of Bittles Bar in Belfast, predicted price hikes of 30p or 40p per pint in most city centre bars — including his own.

“For me, I charge £5.20 a pint at the minute so I foresee my prices going up to £5.50 or £5.60 as a result of the Diageo increases,” he said.

“But I don’t like to put up prices and I try and put it off as long as I can.”