Rise in PSNI officers drawing guns in past year

The number of times PSNI officers drew or pointed their weapons over the past year has risen by 20%.

Use of Force statistics show that from April 2022 to March 2023 a firearm was drawn or pointed 527 times, compared to 440 in the previous 12 month period.

However, a firearm was discharged on only one occasion, the same as the previous year.

Of those firearm incidents, 215 occurred in Belfast.

The report added: “There were 139 occasions between 1 April 2022 and 31 March 2023 when officers drew their firearms for operational reasons due to a perceived threat when no members of the public were present.

“This type of force is primarily used by Authorised / Specialist Firearms Officers during methodical and reactive search operations. These occasions are not included in the ‘firearms drawn or pointed’ statistics in this report.”

There were 17,742 uses of force reported by PSNI officers, an increase of 3% on the number reported during the previous year (17,306).

Firearms and irritant spray usage increased compared to the previous year while attenuating energy projective (AEPs) and baton usage decreased.

The most common type of force used was unarmed physical tactics, accounting for 58% of all uses of force.

The most common reason an officer used force was to protect themselves (86% of the time).

Belfast District accounted for around one-third of the use of force (34%), followed by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon (10%).

Alcohol was the most common perceived impact factor when force was used (63% of the time).