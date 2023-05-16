Rise in sectarian, disability and transphobic hate crimes in NI

And racially-motivated hate crimes remain among the highest figures since police records began in 2004/05, even though there was a slight decrease from the previous year

A new report shows an increase in sectarian, disability and transphobic hate crimes in Northern Ireland.

In the year to March 2023, there were 1,238 sectarian incidents and 921 sectarian crimes reported to the police, according to the report by the PSNI and NI Statistics and Research Agency.

That is a year-on-year increase of 171 sectarian incidents (16%) and 141 sectarian crimes (11.5%).

In the same period, there were 1,221 racist incidents and 880 racist crimes recorded by the police – one of the highest figures since police records began in 2004/05, despite a slight decrease since the previous year.

Disability hate crimes rose from 93 to 102. These are the highest figures for disability hate crimes since recording them began in 2005/06.

There were also 435 incidents and 290 homophobia-motivated crimes. According to the report, transphobic incidents increased from 65 to 72.

Patrick Corrigan, Amnesty International’s Northern Ireland Programme Director, said the figures reveal a “deeply worrying rise” in hate crime levels in Northern Ireland.

“It’s genuinely alarming that on average more than eight hate-motivated incidents or crimes were reported every day – one every three hours – and that the ugly face of sectarianism is on the rise again,” he said.

“Although there’s been a slight fall in racism-motivated crimes across the country, they remain among the highest reported since records began and rose significantly in Belfast.

“The police – and the Northern Ireland Executive when it returns – need to get a grip on the scourge of hate crime.

“It’s unacceptable that the vast majority of these cases fail to end in a prosecution or even a warning, the authorities must do much more to stop this rise in hate crimes and give victims the justice they deserve.”

When comparing the latest figures to the previous 12 months, eight policing districts showed a decrease in the number of racist incidents and eight showed a decrease in the number of racist crimes.

Belfast City policing district, between April 2022 and March 2023, accounted for nearly half of all racist incidents and crimes recorded in Northern Ireland, resulting in 431 crimes.

The number of sectarian incidents was at its highest level in 2009/10 with 1,840 incidents recorded.

Levels generally fell between 2009/10 and 2018/19, which recorded the lowest annual figure in the data series and less than half of the peak level.

The crime level recorded in 2022/23 is 37% lower than the highest, which was recorded in 2005/06.

Sectarian incidents tend to peak in July of each year and such levels may be closely linked to unrest during this period. The lowest levels are commonly recorded between October and February.

From April 2022 to March 2023 there were 19 attacks on Orange Halls or Apprentice Boys Halls.