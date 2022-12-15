Rishi Sunak facing a storm on prime minister’s first visit to Northern Ireland

The healthcare strike, delayed £600 energy payments, protocol negotiations and Stormont stalemate — Prime Minister Rishi Sunak flew into Belfast on Thursday evening for his first Northern Ireland visit to be greeted with a range of issues.

While ostensibly his two-day visit is primarily to mark the return of naval shipbuilding to Belfast, the PM held “informal” discussions with Stormont party leaders at the Culloden Estate and Spa on the slopes of the Holywood hills last night.

One source said the reception was not for any “overtly political” reason, but Mr Sunak was expected to be challenged on issues surrounding the protocol and the restoration of Stormont regardless.

Downing Street also said the PM will meet with businesses and communities in Northern Ireland.

It comes after the Ministry of Defence announced in November that a consortium including Harland & Wolff was the preferred bidder for a £1.6bn naval shipbuilding contract.

“Northern Ireland — its people and its future — are rightly at the centre of our shipbuilding ambitions,” Mr Sunak said ahead of his arrival, not mentioning the political stalemate at Stormont.

“And completing the next generation of our world class Royal Navy Support Ships — to strengthen our security at sea and across the globe — could not have found a better home than in Belfast, once the biggest shipyard in the world, with its proud tradition of skill and expertise.

“The thousands of high value jobs and the skills that are gained from delivering it now will help to lay the foundations of prosperity for tomorrow.”

Speaking about the Conservative Party leader’s visit, Sinn Fein vice president and First Minister-elect Michelle O’Neill said bluntly that any meeting with the Prime Minister had to have a political outcome, and that she did not want “tea and sympathy”.

“I want a political meeting with the British Prime Minister,” she said.

“I want to know what he’s doing to get the £600 (energy payment) into people’s pockets. I want to know what he’s doing to secure a deal on the protocol and negotiate a way forward.

“So I have no desire to have tea and sympathy with the Prime Minister, what I want to see is a political outcome to such an engagement.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said it was “good to see him here in Northern Ireland”.

“I hope we will hear from the Prime Minister a renewal of his commitment to resolving the issues around the protocol, taking the decisive action that is needed to restore and all those places in the UK internal market,” he said.

News of Mr Sunak’s first official visit to Northern Ireland as Prime Minister came following Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris holding talks with the Stormont parties.

The DUP has been refusing to re-enter the power-sharing government at Stormont until issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol are addressed.

Designed to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland, the protocol does this by keeping Northern Ireland in the EU’s single market for goods. In doing so it has essentially put a trade border down the Irish Sea, which has angered unionists who feel it is harming businesses and threatening Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom.

Negotiations between the UK Government and the EU over issues around the protocol are ongoing, while the progression of a bill that essentially tears up large parts of the protocol legislation that is with the House of Lords has been “paused” to allow more time for the UK-EU talks.

Following the talks, Mr Heaton-Harris said: “Northern Ireland’s parties and I share a great passion for Northern Ireland and its future. Today I urged all parties to work together to restore the Executive as soon as possible, reiterating that this political impasse cannot continue indefinitely, and that MLAs should be fulfilling all their duties for NI’s people.

“The UK Government’s priority is to see the return of a strong, locally accountable devolved government, in line with the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement. The people of Northern Ireland deserve to see their elected representatives delivering for them in a fully functioning Executive.”

The reactions from party leaders indicated little, if any progress regarding the political crisis was made during the meeting. “We covered a wide range of issues, including the ongoing negotiations between the UK Government and the European Union,” Mr Donaldson said. “There’s very little to report on that.”

Ms O’Neill said: “I think he (Heaton-Harris) is bereft of a plan. Even at this stage, we’re still left in political limbo.

“There was no concrete proposals as to how they’re going to reach an agreed way forward on the protocol.”

Alliance Party deputy leader Stephen Farry said the UK Government needed to get its “ducks in a row” to address issues with the protocol, while the SDLP’s Stormont leader Matthew O’Toole said the meeting was “not hugely productive”.

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said: “Nothing has changed, nothing has gone any further forward.”

Elsewhere, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly welcomed “important discussions” with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic on the protocol.