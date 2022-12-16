Rishi Sunak photo with Stormont politicians labelled a ‘disgrace’ as social media users see ‘nothing to smile about’

The photo features the PM and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris alongside the leaders of the main Stormont parties, as well as the UUP’s Robbie Butler, Alliance Party deputy leader Stephen Farry, the SDLP’s Claire Hanna and former DUP Economy Minister Gordon Lyons.

Posting the snap on Twitter on Friday, Mr Sunak said it was “great to be in Northern Ireland” to “build relationships and discuss how to best deliver for the people of Northern Ireland. I’m here in Belfast today meeting fantastic businesses and local communities”.

While Sinn Fein MP John Finucane defended the photo on BBC Radio Ulster’s Talkback programme as something to “record the fact that the engagement took place”, many social media users were not too pleased. Some said it was in “poor taste”, giving the political crisis at Stormont, delayed energy support payments, industrial strikes and a myriad of other problems facing people, not just in Northern Ireland, but across the United Kingdom.

Former Alliance MLA Trevor Lunn said: “I have to wonder what they’re all smiling about, given the state of this place.”

One Twitter user wrote: “[Jeffrey Donaldson] all smiles while North of Ireland people can hardly pay their bills — disgrace.”

Some in England accused the Prime Minister of “running away” and “hiding” in Northern Ireland, rather than facing the problems in Great Britain. One user said: “There’s no fun about this photo... people are freezing,” while another posted: “Do you have any idea what this photo looks like to those who are starving and freezing, or are you so far removed from reality that it didn’t occur to you that it was in such poor taste and a slap on the face to the people of Northern Ireland?”

Derry Fight Against Fuel Poverty tweeted: “I’m beyond dumbfounded. There’s absolutely NOTHING for US to smile about. No government, no money, no hope, collapsing health service.”

Speaking to the BBC, John Finucane said: “These photos, there was also one taken at our meeting with the Secretary of State, all they are... it was at the request of the Prime Minister.

“Really it just recorded the fact that the engagement took place. There’s nothing more in it than that.”

The DUP’s Gordon Lyons said people are “reading far too much” into the photo.