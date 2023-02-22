Rishi Sunak’s wife spotted sporting NI designer JW Anderson’s luxury slippers

Anderson is the son of former Irish rugby captain Willie Anderson and runs his own clothing label, JW Anderson, and is also the creative director for the Spanish fashion house Loewe.

Akshata Murty who is the daughter of Indian billionaire N. R. Narayana Murthy, was pictured on Monday morning donning a pair of Anderson’s chain loafer mules which retail for nearly £600 while out on a walk back to Downing Street.

However, the exact pair Ms Murty was seen wearing are no longer available on JW Anderson’s website, but various other retailers are selling for as low as £299.

The chain loafers seen on Ms Murty (Credit: JW Anderson/FARFETCH)

Anderson most recently designed pop superstar Rihanna’s red-jumpsuit she wore during her Super Bowl half time performance. His father Willie said his son “called him in tears” when it was revealed at the last minute the singer would be donning his designs.

“It was a great shock to even him because he was one of several people who had been asked to style an outfit,” Willie said.

“His design team flew out to Arizona for the day a week before the show, but she would have had two or three looks she could have chosen from.”

Alongside Rihanna, JW Anderson is now one of Hollywood’s go-to designers. His garments have been spotted on Dua Lipa, Beyoncé, ASAP Rocky and Hailey Bieber.

Last year, his creations went viral after he created a clutch-bag shaped to replicate a life-size pigeon. According to the designer, the new accessory aimed at helping people “consider the pigeon, perhaps the most under-appreciated of birds”.

The fashion award winner is understood to made the bag by using a 3D printing machine resulting in a life size bird featuring blush pink and blue hues on the pigeon’s neck and attention to detail added to its feet, beak and eyes.

It remains to be seen if the bag flew off the shelves, but it was spotted being held by Sarah Jessica Parker during filming of the Sex and the City sequel series ‘And Just Like That…’

Widely acclaimed in fashion circles, in 2015 Anderson’s eponymous brand became the first fashion label to win both men's and women's brand of the year in the same year at British Fashion Council's The Fashion Awards.