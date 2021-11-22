Rising £30k budget for airshow ‘will turn council into a joke’

The budget for developing the new Causeway International Airshow has soared by £30,000, with Sinn Fein saying the council would be seen as “a laughing stock and a joke”.

Causeway Coast & Glens councillors have been told there is less than £1,000 left of the original airshow development budget of £20,000, and there had been “an underestimation” of costs.

The matter was raised by Sinn Fein Councillor Cara McShane who asked for an estimate of costs for the 2022 airshow.

She said: “We should not be in a position where we are making decisions without associated projected costs. I know that we did set aside a development budget for the airshow in our 2021/22 rates process and I know from talking to the chief executive that we have almost that budget spent on consultancy fees.

“Given that this event will take place next September and given the scale and size of what’s proposed, that amount of money and more will be needed to continue to that level of consultancy.

“I know that council directors are lobbying political representatives and others to try and secure bigger funding, and I know we spent money before to receive a report to try and attract corporate sponsorship, and in all of the years I’ve been in Causeway Coast & Glens we have never been able to attract corporate sponsorship.

“My overriding concern is we have officers working, and we have a very small events team working at such an intensity, but we don’t know yet what sort of budget we are looking at for this event which is taking place in 10 months time. When will we get those projected costs and is it possible that councillors who don’t sit on the project board get a copy of those minutes from the project board meetings?”

Director of Leisure and Development (L&D) Richard Baker said an indicative budget would be brought to the December committee meeting.

Of the original £20,000, some £19,300 has been spend.

Councillor Aaron Callan asked how much would be needed to finish the airshow preparation.

Mr Baker replied: “To take us through to March 31, 2022 probably £50,000 so I might have to come back into the Chamber to ask for more money. Not additional, in total.”

Proposing the increase to the budget, Mr Callan added: “Given the fact that we do need that money to develop the airshow through and it has been a council decision to do the airshow, can I make a proposal that the developmental money is topped up to £50,000.”

Sinn Fein Councillor Dermot Nicholl said it was “typical of this council to sit there and just throw 30 grand at something”.

He added: “When it comes to Conradh na Gaeilge or the Ulster Scots there’s nothing at all. We are a laughing stock and a joke.”

A vote was taken behind closed doors, but it’s understood the proposal recommending that the airshow development budget be increased by £30,000 to £50,000 passed with nine votes in favour — DUP, UUP and PUP — and four Sinn Fein and SDLP members against.