Rising energy prices are ‘heartbreaking’ for public

Utility Regulator says people are opening up to him on struggles

The head of the organisation which scrutinises prices set by utility companies has said parishioners in his church are approaching him to share their struggles to pay the bills.

John French, who joined the Utility Regulator in November 2020, said soaring energy prices had led to a “heartbreaking” situation for households.

The regulator’s role is to protect consumers’ interests by regulating the electricity, gas, water and sewerage industries here.

But he said its ability to drive efficiencies in companies was currently limited by the rocketing price of wholesale gas. At around £2 a therm, it is four times its usual level.

Mr French says he has been witnessing examples of people who are suffering as a result of the crisis “all the time,” including parishioners at his church who are aware of his day job.

“Anecdotally, I have older people coming up to me at church telling you they’re struggling with their bills and what this is meaning to them in terms of their lifestyle,” he said. “You hear on radio programmes about people having to cut down on the food they eat to make that heating or eating choice.”

Mr French said people were facing “horrendous” decisions, with half of the population estimated to be in fuel poverty.

“The price of energy is so intrinsic to people’s households. If you have a warm home, people can do their homework in their bedrooms and the household functions,” he said.

“If people are too cold, they’re lying in beds, sitting in duvets, sitting in their armchair with their outdoor coats on. It is heartbreaking.”

He said a briefing by the Utility Regulator on rising prices last year had led to funds worth £2m and £55m to help households cope being released by the Department for Communities, led by Minister Deirdre Hargey.

Mr French said more support would be needed over the next two winters.

A spokeswoman for the DfC said: “The minister would like to see more support for those in need as energy prices continue to soar. This would include expanding the criteria and budget of the Energy Payment Support scheme. The £55m scheme already delivered to people’s pockets required approval by the Executive for the criteria and funding and any amendment to its criteria or budget requires Executive approval, something which can’t be explored as there is no functioning Executive.

“Minister Hargey has put over £120m in the pockets of people and families in relation to energy and fuels costs this winter.

“As we know, there is currently £300m locked in the Executive, without a functioning Executive to get that money out.”