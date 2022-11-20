Risk of flooding for parts of Northern Ireland as Met Office issues yellow weather warning

Parts of Northern Ireland could be at risk of flooding as the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning.

The warning is in place from 6am until midnight on Monday, November 21. Heavy rain is likely to cause some disruption to travel during the day.

The Met Office said: “Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer.

“Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer. Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible.”

Yellow weather warning.

Parts of Co Antrim, Co Armagh, Co Down, Co Fermanagh, Co Londonderry and Co Tyrone are likely to be impacted by heavy rain.

The Met Office has warned that flooding is dangerous and can happen very quickly.

There are a number of things you can do to prepare for flooding to keep yourself and your family safe:

A flood plan can help you to prepare for flooding and reduce the impact it might have to your home, business or community, it can also help with the recovery process.