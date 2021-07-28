Risk of thunderstorms for second day in a row as Met Office issues yellow warning across NI

People run for cover during the heavy downpours of rain in Belfast city centre

The Met Office has issued another yellow warning for thunderstorms on Wednesday, following some significant rumblings and downpours on Tuesday.

They said the warning will extend across most counties in Northern Ireland and will stay in place until 6pm.

On Tuesday, what were described by the Met Office as “intense thunderstorms” brought travel disruption and localised flooding to many parts of the country.

Emergency services were also required in some areas, with Fire and Rescue crews on the Lisburn Road in Belfast coming to the aid of young children whom they carried over flood water after a car blocked traffic for a time during the afternoon.

The flooding also badly affected some of the streets off the Lisburn Road and parts of Ballymena.

Forecasters said more disruption can be expected on Wednesday, with a warning that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly.

There is also the possibility travel could be impacted, with delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

Road users have been advised to take extra care while driving, especially due to spray and sudden flooding which could lead to difficult driving conditions.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop today, with some slow-moving ones possible for a time, which could produce 20-30 mm of rain in an hour and 40 to 60 mm in 3 hours, along with lightning.”