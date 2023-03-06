Rita O’Hare: Tributes paid following death of veteran republican

Veteran republican praised for role she played during peace process

Then Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams (right) and the party’s then North America representative and general secretary Rita O’Hare met then president-elect Barack Obama in Washington (PA) — © Sinn Fein

Tributes have been paid to veteran republican and Sinn Fein strategist Rita O'Hare, who has died at the age of 80 following a long illness.

Ms O'Hare, who was once a fugitive after fleeing to the Republic of Ireland in 1972 following her arrest in connection with the attempted murder of a soldier, died at her home in Dublin on Friday night.

While in the Republic, she served a three-year jail term for trying to smuggle explosives into Limerick Prison.

There was an attempt to extradite her to Northern Ireland which failed after the High Court in Dublin ruled in 1978 that her alleged offences were political.

Ms O'Hare held many senior positions within Sinn Fein over the years, including as general secretary, director of publicity and the party's representative in the United States.

Born Rita McCullough in Belfast in 1983 to a Protestant father and Catholic mother, she later married the late former republican and journalist Gerry O'Hare, but the couple divorced. She subsequently married Brendan Brownly, a Belfast republican living in Dublin.

In 2019 Ms O'Hare returned to Dublin from the US, where she had worked for two decades. In recent weeks, many leading figures in Irish-American circles visited her.

Paying tribute, Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald said Ms O'Hare was an "integral" part of the Sinn Fein leadership at important stages of the party’s development and during "era-defining" stages of the peace process.

“A highly intelligent and strategic political thinker, Rita was also an articulate communicator and skilled publicist who was to the fore in pushing the boundaries, allowing Sinn Fein to develop into the modern, successful and popular political party that it is today," Ms McDonald said.

The Sinn Fein leader said her party colleague's political legacy will be the key role she played in developing the party and in the peace process.

“Over subsequent years, Rita served as editor of An Phoblacht; Sinn Fein director of publicity; general secretary; and party representative to the United States," Ms McDonald added.

"She was a key figure in building and sustaining US support during crucial years of the peace process, working with the representatives of various US administrations. She was a tireless, assiduous and effective worker and in whatever capacity she served, she encouraged the highest standards among her colleagues.

“Rita was also a loving partner, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who was immensely proud of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. On my own behalf and that of Sinn Fein, I wish to offer heartfelt condolences to Brendan and to all the family.

“Ireland has lost a genuine patriot. Sinn Fein has lost a talented and valued comrade and we have all lost a very special and very dear friend."

Posting on social media, US politician Richard Neal — who played a role in maintaining America's involvement in the peace process — said: "I am deeply saddened by the passing of my great friend, Rita O’Hare.

"She was an iconic figure whose contributions to peace, justice, and reconciliation on the island of Ireland will never be forgotten."