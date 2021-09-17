RNLI carry out Strangford Lough rescue after man’s boat comes close to sinking

A man whose boat took on water close to the entrance of Strangford Lough in Co Down had a lucky escape after being rescued by RNLI crews from Portaferry and Newcastle.

Rescue crews attended the incident at around 6pm after the man’s 9 metre cabin cruiser was in danger of sinking off Gunn’s Island, close to the village of Ballyhornan.

The RNLI said the man had been on the way to Bangor when the engine cut out in the middle of challenging winds and sea swell.

The man is said to have abandoned his boat before he was initially picked up by the crew of a nearby motorboat.

When crews arrived at the scene, the boat was partially submerged, was listing and also in a spin.

A spokesperson for the RNLI said Portaferry RNLI attended alongside Newcastle RNLI, who launched their all-weather lifeboat.

Between the two teams eleven crew members were involved, carrying out the rescue in Force 4-5 southerly winds and a 2-2.5m sea swell.

RNLI teams (Stock Pic)

The man was transferred from the passing motorboat to the RNLI vessel where a medical assessment determined he was not injured but was suffering from cold and shock.

The crew brought the casualty to the nearest safe port at Ardglass, where they transferred him into the care of Portaferry Coastguard.

The man’s vessel itself was then towed back to calmer waters in Strangford Lough after the RNLI teams pumped the water from the boat.

Speaking following the call out, Portaferry RNLI Helm Fergal Glynn said: “We would like to wish the casualty well following his ordeal yesterday evening and commend the crew of the motorboat who were first on scene and rescued him.

“This operation was a team effort with our colleagues from Newcastle RNLI and Portaferry Coastguard all playing their part to bring both the man and the vessel to safety.”