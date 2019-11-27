RNLI crew rescue stranded trio from Strangford Lough island

Portaferry RNLI crew speeding to the aid of workers stranded on an island in Strangford Lough

Three men have been rescued from an island in Strangford Lough.

Portaferry RNLI crew came to the aid of the trio on Trasnagh Island near Whiterock yesterday afternoon as the weather deteriorated.

Portaferry's volunteer crew launched at 1.26pm and arrived on scene at 1.45pm.

The crew transferred the three men off the island, where they had been working since the early hours of the morning, back to shore.

As the weather deteriorated, they found the small boat they had used to get out to the island was not suitable to complete the return journey to shore.

Graham Edgar, Portaferry RNLI deputy launching authority, said: "While not in any immediate danger, the men certainly took the right course of action today calling for help once they realised that they could not get back to shore."