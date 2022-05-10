RNLI crew rescues paddleboarders off Co Antrim coast

A Co Antrim RNLI crew are urging people to stay safe at sea after rescuing a group of paddleboarders near Browns Bay on Sunday.

A Northern Ireland RNLI crew came to the rescue of a group of paddleboarders after they were caught in a breeze and struggled to get back to shore over the weekend.

It happened near Brown’s Bay, Islandmagee on Sunday, when a group of five on two paddleboards struggled with an offshore breeze.

The Larne RNLI lifeboat Terry was launched shortly after 2pm from East Antrim Boat Club and made its way to the last reported location of the casualties at the entrance of Brown’s Bay.

Having located the casualties and their paddleboards towards the middle of Brown’s Bay, the lifeboat crew observed that the offshore breeze was blowing both boards out to sea and that the casualties were having difficulty trying to return to safety.

Two of the group managed to make their own way back to the safety of the beach unaided, while the remaining three were transferred into the lifeboat.

Upon returning the casualties and their paddleboards to Brown’s Bay beach, they were handed into the care of Portmuck’s Coastguard team.

Speaking following the call out, Larne RNLI Helm Scott Leitch, said: “We are very grateful to the member of the public who realised that something was wrong and called 999 and asked for the Coastguard and we were delighted to help.

“As the weather gets warmer and more people travel to the coast, we would remind everyone planning a trip to sea or an activity on the water, to always carry a means of communication so they have a way of contacting the shore and to always wear a lifejacket or flotation device.”