RNLI crew rescues three kayakers near Muck Island

Three kayakers were rescued by the RNLI off the Co Antrim coast on Friday evening.

Belfast Coastguard asked Larne RNLI to attend the scene around 7pm near Muck Island, Islandmagee, after they received reports that three people had entered the water.

One person was discovered on the rocks after falling from his kayak, before he directed the RNLI to a second overturned kayak at the southern end of the island.

The RNLI crew found three people in the sea, one showing effects of being in the cold water for a prolonged period.

All three of the kayakers were taken onto the lifeboat, checked for injuries and kept warm while they were returned to Portmuck harbour, where they were met by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and a coastguard team.

Once the casualties were safely ashore, the crew returned to recover one of the kayaks that had been eft behind and bring it into the safety of the harbour.

Barry Kirkpatrick, of Larne RNLI, said: “Always wear a lifejacket when you are going to sea, if you enter the water it will keep you afloat.

“Even in the warm weather, the sea temperatures can get very cold.”