RNLI issues warning over rip current dangers after four saved in separate incidents on Northern Ireland’s Causeway Coast

Lifeguard Andrzej helped a man and his son who got into trouble in the water at Benone Beach.

The RNLI has helped rescue four people – including two teenage girls – in two separate incidents at Causeway Coast beaches last week.

The charity urged people to take heed of the dangers of rip currents at the coast after the teenagers were pulled out to sea at Curran Point, between the East Strand and Whiterocks beach.

In another incident also on Monday, July 18, at Benone Beach, farther west, the RNLI also assisted a man and his son who got into trouble about 500 metres out of the safe swimming zone.

Oxygen had to be administered during the rescue of the man.

In the first incident at Curran Point, the RNLI said a lifeguard was patrolling the area when a member of the public alerted them to the incident.

They said their lifeguard Luke was tasked to attend to the rescue, manoeuvring their craft through choppy waves to get to the location.

An RNLI spokesperson added: “Reaching the teenage girls, Luke saw they were distressed, and they were both struggling to breathe.

“He pulled the first girl onto the rescue sled (at the back of the RWC) and then assisted the second girl to climb on as she was very weak.

“Luke then brought the girls back to shore and helped them onto the beach and into the care of RNLI Lifeguard Emily who treated them for shock.

“Rip currents are strong currents running out to sea which can quickly drag people away from the shallows of the shoreline and out to deeper water.”

Speaking after the rescue Emily said: “Rip currents are very unpredictable. You could walk out five metres into the one at Curran Point and you would lose your footing. It is so strong.

“If you are caught in a rip current, do not try to swim against it or you’ll exhaust yourself. Instead, if you can, swim parallel to the shore until you’re free of the rip, and head to shore. Always raise your hand and shout for help.

“We want people to enjoy the water safely by making sure that they come to lifeguarded beaches and swim between the red and yellow flags.”

Luke added: “This rescue proves just how vital our equipment is. The girls were quickly drifting down the beach, almost out of our sight and we would not have made it out to them quickly enough without the RWC.

“Rip currents are an ever-present danger, so we patrol in the water, as well as on shore, to keep everyone safe”.

Lifeguard Andrzej said his rescue of the man and his son “could have been a very serious situation if I hadn’t seen them out swimming”.

“In the heat of the moment, my training kicked in and I just wanted to get them back on to the sand,” he added.

“Luckily, the son knew what to do and did the right thing. If you get into difficulty in the water, lean back, stretch out your arms and legs, then call for help or raise your arm.”