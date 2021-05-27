RNLI launches beach safety campaign ahead of expected summer surge

East Strand beach in Portrush is one of 12 lifeguarded beaches in Northern Ireland. PA.

The RNLI and HM Coastguard have launched a new safety campaign urging everyone to choose lifeguarded beaches when they visit the coast.

With continued uncertainty over foreign holidays and international travel, the RNLI has predicted this summer will be the busiest ever as Covid restrictions are eased and people choose to staycation.

Last summer, RNLI lifeguards rescued 71 people and dealt with 225 incidents on 11 Northern Ireland beaches.

There are 12 lifeguarded beaches in Northern Ireland: Ballycastle, Benone Strand, Castlerock, Cranfield, Downhill Strand, Murlough, Portrush’s East, West and West Harbour beaches, Portstewart, Tyrella and Whiterocks.

In a survey commissioned by the RNLI, 75% of those questioned - aged 16 to 64 - said they expect to visit a UK beach or the coast between April and September, with around half of that number likely to do so three or more times.

A significantly higher proportion of the public (36%) also said they plan to visit the coast more than usual this year, compared to 2020 (24%).

Head of Water Safety at the RNLI Gareth Morrison urged everyone to “respect the water”, think about their own safety and know what to do in an emergency.

“Our main advice is to visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags,” he said.

“RNLI lifeguards will be patrolling 11 beaches in Northern Ireland this summer to offer advice on how to stay safe and they are also there to help anyone who gets into trouble.

“Coastal areas provide a great opportunity to enjoy fresh air and open space but they can be an unpredictable and dangerous environment, particularly during early summer when air temperatures start warming up but water temperatures remain dangerously cold, increasing the risk of cold water shock.”

The key summer safety advice is visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags, if you get into trouble ‘Float to Live’ – lie on your back and relax, resisting the urge to thrash about - and call 999 in an emergency and ask for the coastguard.

Across the UK last year, RNLI lifeguards saved 110 lives, aided 25,172 people - including 1,908 involving bodyboards and 348 with inflatables – responded to 10,687 incidents and made more than 2.2 million preventative actions.

Director of HM Coastguard Claire Hughes, added: “Before setting out, take a minute to check the weather, tides and winds to help avoid getting caught out.

“Leave inflatables at home as they are designed for the pool, not open water, where the wind and current can very quickly take you out to sea and into danger.

“Recreational watersports such as paddleboarding are now incredibly popular and we’d encourage everyone to make it a fun rather than frightening experience.

“It pays to prepare and taking a mobile phone in a waterproof pouch when you set out for a paddle will mean you can call for help if needed.”