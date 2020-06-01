RNLI plea after boy (13) rescued from sea off Bangor coast

The RNLI has urged the public to follow safety rules after rescuing a 13-year-old boy from the sea off Bangor.

On Friday afternoon crews from RNLI Bangor and the Belfast Coastguard responded to reports that a paddle boarder had gotten into difficulty off Grey Point.

The teenager had been blown far off the coast by a strong wind. Posting on social media, the RNLI said the boy was taken to safety by motorboat.

"Unbelievably, the boy had NO LIFEJACKET ON, and without the help of others this could easily have turned into a tragedy," it added.

"Yes, the sun is out, and yes, we are all bored after being cooped up at home for months, but please don't forget basic safety rules."

The RNLI added: "We are delighted to have been able to return this young man to his family. In similar circumstances, without others to help, your child might not be so lucky."