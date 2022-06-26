RNLI rescue GB Endurance team crew near Cushendall coast

Six people taking part in a rowing challenge on Saturday were rescued by the RNLI close to Cushendall after getting into difficulty.

The crew on the vessel were part of the GB Endurance team taking part in a rowing challenge around Great Britain.

According to the Red Bay RNLI, their lifeboat was deployed around 5pm to assist in the “hugely challenging conditions”.

The coastguard helicopter from Prestwick also joined the rescue.

A tanker was diverted to the area to help provide shelter for the team to be rescued. It is understood none of those rescued required hospital treatment.

In a statement, the Red Bay RNLI said: “Red Bay RNLI all weather lifeboat was launched this evening just after 5pm to reports of six people in difficulty on a small craft sixteen miles east of Cushendall.

“The lifeboat crew have now safely recovered all six people onboard the lifeboat in hugely challenging conditions and with the assistance of shelter provided by a tanker, which was diverted from its course to assist in the operation.

“The coastguard helicopter from Prestwick was also present. Red Bay lifeboat is now en route back to Cushendall.”