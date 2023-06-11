RNLI rescues three people after boat breaks down off Co Antrim coast

Portrush RNLI has rescued three people from a broken down boat off the coast of Ballycastle in the early hours of Sunday.

The lifeboat was launched at the request of Belfast Coastguard, who reported that a small motor cruiser had broken down at 1.26am.

Johnny Weston, Deputy Coxswain at Portrush RNLI said it was the third time the all-weather lifeboat had been launched in 24 hours.

The lifeboat launched at 1.46am and arrived on scene at 3am.

On the rescue, he said: “Because of the size of the motor cruiser, we had to make sure it was a sure steady tow back to Ballycastle Harbour, but it was a beautiful morning and sea conditions were good.

“The crew of the small boat did the right thing in alerting the Coastguard especially as the tide had started to pull them Eastwards,” he added.

This was the third launch for our all-weather within a 24-hour period.”

By the time the lifeboat and the volunteer crew had located the small boat, the tide had pulled her east and they she was in line between Rue Point (Rathlin Island) and Torr Head.

Once on scene, the crew risk assessed the situation and a decision was made to attach a towline to the boat and the crew started a slow tow to Ballycastle Harbour.

The crew left Ballycastle Harbour at 3.40am and arrived home at 4.40am. After refuelling the lifeboat was back on her moorings at 4.55am, and the crew headed home for an early breakfast.