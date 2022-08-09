RNLI riptide warning after eight people rescued off NI’s north coast within one day

Eight people have been rescued in the past 24 hours after being swept out to sea while swimming on Northern Ireland’s north coast.

It has prompted an RNLI appeal to beachgoers who are being urged to choose a guarded stretch of shoreline as the risk posed by rip currents remains high during the ongoing heatwave.

Swimmers have been reminded to stay between red and yellow flag markers to avoid dangerous sea swells.

RNLI lead lifeguard supervisor Karl O’Neill said a large number of people have been rescued this month.

“Sea swells are expected particularly along our Causeway Coast beaches in the coming days which will intensify the risk of people getting into difficulty in rip currents so it is imperative that people planning on visiting the coast to enjoy this beautiful weather do so safely by visiting a lifeguarded beach and by ensuring they swim between the red and yellow flags only, which mark the safest stretch of water and the area our lifeguards patrol,” he said.

‘In recent days, our lifeguard team has rescued a large number of people from rip currents.

“Yesterday alone, six people were rescued at Portrush East Strand while this evening, another two were rescued from a rip current at Portstewart Strand.

“We would encourage people if they can, to also avoid swimming near rocks or sea defences where there can be permanent rip currents that pull you out to sea and where we are also experiencing incidents where people are not just suffering from the effects of struggling in the water but who are also picking up injuries such as cuts from being dragged along the rocks.’

RNLI rescue craft

Lifeguards along the Causeway Coast and County Down shoreline have also warned about the dangers of cold water shock which can occur in any water temperature below 15C.

The RNLI said over half of those who get into danger at the coast each year never planned on entering the water but did so as a result of trips, slips and falls.

It is reminding people to ‘Float to Live’ if they get into trouble.

“This means leaning back and spreading your arms and legs to stay afloat, controlling your breathing, then calling for help or swimming to safety,” a spokesperson explained.

“In a coastal emergency, call 999 or 112 for the Coastguard, or the police if you are inland.”

The RNLI’s beach safety advice is as follows:

Visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags

Check the weather forecast, tide times and read local hazard signage to understand local risks before venturing out

Keep a close eye on your family – on the beach and in the water – don’t allow your family to swim alone

If you fall into water unexpectedly, float to live. Fight your instinct to thrash around, lean back, extend your arms and legs, and float.

In an emergency, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.

More details about the RNLI’s water safety campaign and a full list of RNLI lifeguarded beaches can be found online.