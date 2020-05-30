RNLI urge public to be safe after rescuing boy (13) from water in Bangor

The RNLI has urged the public to follow safety rules after rescuing a 13-year-old boy from the sea off the Bangor coast.

On Friday afternoon crews from RNLI Bangor and the Belfast Coastguard responded to reports a paddle border had gotten into difficulty off Grey Point.

Volunteers found a 13-year-old boy who had been blown far off the coast by a strong offshore wind.

Posting on social media, an RNLI spokesperson said the boy was taken onto a motorboat after being spotted and was safely returned to the beach.

"Unbelievably, the boy had NO LIFEJACKET ON, and without the help of others this could easily have turned into a tragedy," they added.

"Yes the sun is out, and yes, we are all bored after being cooped up at home for months, but please don't forget basic safety rules.

"We are delighted to have been able to return this young man to his family - in similar circumstances, without others to help, your child might not be so lucky."