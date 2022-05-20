Road closed in Ballynahinch as firefighters tackle fire

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) is tackling a blaze at a commercial building in Ballynahinch on Friday afternoon.

The large fire is in the Dromore Street area of the Co Down town.

Diversion are in place for motorists in the area with the road closed while fire crews attend the scene.

NIFRS said fire appliances from Downpatrick, Ballynahinch and Lisburn Fire Stations and an aerial appliance from Springfield Fire Station are tackling the blaze.

They urged people to avoid the area.

“Firefighters are at the scene of a commercial premises on fire. The incident is ongoing. Please avoid the area,” an NIFRS spokesperson said.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Dromore Street, Ballynahinch is closed in both directions, as Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are currently dealing with a fire in the area.

"Motorists should seek alternative main routes for their journey and avoid the area if possible.”