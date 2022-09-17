Road closures announced ahead of Mash Direct Belfast City Half Marathon – all you need to know

A number of roads across Belfast are set to be closed on Sunday with the return of the Mash Direct Belfast City Half Marathon.

The race – featuring around 4,000 – runners is set to take place on September 18 and the 13.1 mile route kicks off and finishes from the Ormeau Embankment in the city.

The route takes in the likes of Victoria Park, Cornmarket, the Falls Road and Botanic Avenue.

Ahead of the race, organisers have warned drivers to expect disruption, with a number of roads set to be closed fully or partially from around 7am until noon.

A spokesperson for the half marathon said: “In line with new road closure legislation, a road closure order has been applied for and motorists should expect some disruption.

“Where possible stewards will facilitate traffic and ensure any disruption is kept to a minimum. Motorists are asked to follow diversion signs and take direction from stewards on the route.”

Road closures:

The race commences at 9am on Ormeau Embankment. The front runners are expected to pass over the Sam Thompson Bridge onto Airport Road at approximately 9.35am and make their way to Queens Square at approximately 9.40am via Sydenham Road and the Lagan Weir Pedestrian Bridge.

The runners are anticipated to pass through the city centre from Custom House Square, via High Street, Cornmarket, Arthur Street, Chichester Street, Castle Street en-route to the Falls Road at approximately 9.50am.

The area around Victoria Street will be disrupted between 8.30am and 11am.

Disruption can also be expected on Grosvenor Road, Great Victoria Street, and Bruce Street heading towards Dublin Road, Shaftesbury Square and Botanic Avenue from 8.30am to 11.50pm.

At approximately 10am the runners will pass through University Street onto the Ormeau Road, and Ormeau Embankment to the final stretch of the race, finishing with the home straight insight at approximately 10.10am.

The final finisher is estimated to arrive at Ormeau Embankment finish line at 12 noon.