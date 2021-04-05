Road closures: PSNI enforce Covid restrictions on north coast

Police set up checkpoints in an attempt to stop an Easter exodus to the seaside.

Officers were stationed on roads heading to Portrush and Portstewart yesterday. Under the current Covid regulations, people have been urged to stay at home unless they have a reasonable excuse for being out.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "During this Easter period local policing teams and neighbourhood officers in the North Coast area will be carrying out duties to ensure the free flow of traffic in the area and ensuring the public are adhering to Health Protection (Coronavirus) Regulations.

"Police would ask everyone to work with them during this pandemic to help to protect the NHS and keep everyone safe."

People have been urged to enjoy the Easter break "in a safe and slightly different way".