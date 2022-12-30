Road deaths across Northern Ireland increased in 2022, new report reveals

Paul McLarnon, Shauna McDevitt, Harrison Jameson, Patrick Rogers, Mary Duffy and Imelda Quinn all died following road accidents on NI roads in 2022.

There were 55 road deaths across Northern Ireland during 2022, five more than the year before, according to a report from the PSNI.

There were also 740 people seriously injured on our roads from January 1 to October 31, 2022.

That figure was again an increase on the year before, with 627 people seriously injured during the same period of 2021.

This year, 16 of the 55 people who died were pedestrians, compared to eight last year.

The figures have been released just days after the latest tragedy on the roads here saw four people lose their lives in two separate crashes on Boxing Day in Co Tyrone.

Appealing for drivers to try and make roads safer in 2023, the Department for Infrastructure said “we can all make a difference”.

Julie Harrison, Permanent Secretary for the Department for Infrastructure said: “It is important to remember that behind the figures, there are families and friends who are grieving and whose lives have been devastated. First and foremost, my thoughts are with those who are mourning a loved one; and with those whose lives have been changed by injury as a result of a road traffic collision.

“A split second on the road can have devastating consequences. We know that most road deaths and serious injuries are due to human error so by being vigilant at all times of other road users – people who walk, wheel, cycle, motorcycle, drive, ride a horse as well as passengers in vehicles – we can all make a difference.

“As we begin 2023, I ask all of us who share the road to respect fellow road users and follow these four basic rules: slow down, pay attention, never drive having taken alcohol or drugs and always wear your seatbelt, however short your journey.”

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd said: “Across Northern Ireland, far too many families are starting the New Year, coping with the aftermath of a serious collision. From family members who have been killed or seriously injured, to those recovering or learning to live with life changing injuries.

“There are also far too many people now living with their own responsibility for the death or serious harm caused to another. That of course can lead to prosecution and potentially imprisonment.

“Police remain committed to working with communities and partners to make our roads safer for everyone, however the stark reality is that many collisions can be avoided.

“We all share the roads, so we all share the responsibility for road safety.

“Slow down. Pay greater attention to your surroundings. Always wear your seat belt and never drive after drinking or taking drugs.”