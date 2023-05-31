Road in Belfast city centre cordoned off after blaze in derelict building

A number of roads in Belfast city centre have been closed off as a result of a large fire (Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service)

A number of roads in Belfast city centre have been closed due to a large fire.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at a derelict building in Samuel Street in the early hours of Wednesday.

The operation to douse the flames included six fire engines, two aerial appliances and 40 firefighters.

Closed roads include North Street, Millfield, Union Street, Royal Avenue, Gresham Street and Winetavern Street.