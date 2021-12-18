Road in Larne closed after car clips shop front in road collision

Emergency services at the scene of an RTC at Main Street in Larne on December 18, 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Emergency services at the scene of an RTC at Main Street in Larne on December 18, 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The Main Road in Larne has been closed on Saturday afternoon due to a road traffic collision.

A car appeared to drive over a pole and hit the side of a shop front on Main Street.

Police have closed the Main Road at its junction with Broadway and motorists are being asked to avoid the area and use another route, as traffic is building.

The PSNI, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were all present at the incident, which happened at around 2.30pm on Saturday.

There are no further details at this time.