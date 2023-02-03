Road reopens after police confirm ‘nothing untoward’ found during Dungiven security alert

The Feeny Road in Dungiven has reopened after police confirmed “nothing untoward” had been found during an overnight security alert in the area.

The road had been closed since Thursday evening, but the PSNI confirmed it had reopened on Friday afternoon.

Sinn Fein councillor Kathleen McGurk had previously said the incident had been disruptive for local residents.

“It’s unfortunate that local residents are once again being subjected to disruption and delays as a result of security alerts in this area,” she said.

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter has also hit out at those responsible.

"This disruption interrupts the lives and wellbeing of the local community. Those responsible should note the distress and damage their disgraceful behaviour causes,” she said.

Chief Inspector Sinead McIldowney said: “Officers conducted an extensive search at an address in the area following a report made to Police that a viable device had been left at a residential property.

“Police attended the area yesterday to commence a security operation and returned again this morning, supported by Army Technical Officers to continue a thorough search.

“Thankfully, nothing untoward was found but we condemn the significant impact on the community hoax calls of this nature have for local residents.

“Whilst no houses were evacuated on this occasion, those persons responsible show a complete disregard to the local community and wider area who were inconvenienced by police diversions.

“Feeny Road has now reopened to all traffic in both directions, and we would like to thank the public for their patience and co-operation while we worked to ensure the area was safe."