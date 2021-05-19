Road Safety Partnership van damaged in ‘despicable’ baseball bat attack

Police have launched an investigation after a man attacked a Road Safety Partnership van with a baseball bat in Carrickfergus on Wednesday.

The incident, which took place on the North Road, was reported to the PSNI around 1pm after an unknown male approached the van and began attacking the vehicle with the bat.

The attack caused damage to the windscreen, two side windows and a rear window.

The male is described as wearing a grey and black hooded top with his hood up and wearing black mask. Inspector Rosie Leech, from the PSNI Roads Policing Unit, said: “It is outrageous to see an incident like this.

"These vans are deployed to ensure the safety of all road users by deterring motorists from driving at excessive speed which is a major factor in a large percentage of road traffic collisions.

"It is shocking that incidents like this are happening at a time when communities should be playing their part in supporting our health service by keeping each other safe.”

The officer added: “I am receiving too many reports of incidents occurring where verbal abuse is directed towards camera operators or attempts being made to impede them in their work and this must stop.

“Anyone involved in this type of activity can expect to be dealt with by police and all subsequent consequences thereafter.” Enquiries are continuing and officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have dashcam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference 880 19/05/21.