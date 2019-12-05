Road traffic accident turns into Holyland party as students drink beer and play music

A road traffic accident in the Holyland area of south Belfast turned into a street party as students gathered at the scene, played music and drank alcohol.

Three fire appliances were called to the incident on Jerusalem Street yesterday, when a Ssangyong Tivoli became stuck between parked cars.

The female driver, who was trapped in the car for "three or four hours" according to witnesses, was treated at the scene by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Local resident Matilda Kinney (18) said that within 10 minutes of the crash the street was full of bystanders.

"There was police walking down the street," she told the Belfast Telegraph.

"When I first saw it there was just the emergency services but literally within 10 minutes the street was filled with people coming from other streets. Everyone was hanging out their windows, it was just crazy.

"People started opening their windows and putting the speakers out and then got their tins out.

"Honestly, it was crazy.

"People were standing everywhere with their beer. People were cheering when she got out of her car."

Queen's University students Sultan Abbas (19) and Muhammad Abdulsalam (20), who both live on Jerusalem Street, said they had never seen anything like it before.

"It turned into a party and all of the students came here and made so much noise," said Sultan.

"Police put up a 'do not cross' line to keep people away.

"It took three or four hours to get her out of the car and it blocked the whole street."

Muhammad added: "It happened about 11am.

"This is the first time I've seen something like this here."