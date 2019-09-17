Road tragedy ex-teacher Briege Currie was ‘loved by all who knew her’

Pedestrian Briege Currie who was killed in a collision on Sunday morning

A Co Tyrone primary school has paid tribute to a former teacher who was killed in a collision while walking along a road on Sunday morning, describing her as a "lovely woman".

Briege Currie, from Edendork near Dungannon, was one of 12 siblings from a well-known family in the area.

It is understood she was killed in a road traffic collision at around 11am, while walking with her sister Aileen on the Quintinmanus Road.

Ms Currie was declared dead at the scene, while her sister was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital where she is being treated for her injuries.

Ms Currie, understood to be in her 70s, had been a teacher at St Patrick's Monastery School for Boys for a number of years, before it amalgamated with St Patrick's Primary School in Dungannon, where she taught between 1991 and her retirement in 2002.

St Patrick's Primary School vice-principal Roisin Campbell worked with Ms Currie as a teacher for several years until she retired.

She said: "Briege retired just over 18 years ago from St Patrick's Primary School where she taught P2 and P3 pupils.

"She was a lovely woman and a very dedicated teacher.

"She made learning fun for all her pupils and shared her enjoyment of life with her colleagues.

"This sad news has brought to mind very happy memories of Miss Currie from the many children and parents whose lives she touched.

"She was genuinely loved by all who knew her. Briege kept in touch with the school community and will be sadly missed."

Ms Campbell added: "The governors, principal, staff and pupils wish to send our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the entire family circle at this very difficult time."

Ulster Unionist councillor Walter Cuddy described Ms Currie's death as "a tragic incident" and said that a number of customers at his shop in Dungannon have expressed their shock and sympathy. "I know quite a few of her former pupils and they say she was a really good teacher," he said.

"All have very good memories of her.

"It is so sad for a couple of people walking on a lovely morning.

"For that to happen is a tragedy. It is a lesson for us all to respect the road at all times," he continued.

"It just shows you that you have to be very careful at all times," Mr Cuddy added.

Funeral details are yet to be released by the family.

A death notice said Ms Currie was the loving sister of Rita, Kathleen, Oliver, Pat, Malachy, Kevin, Aileen, Marian, Kieran, Patricia and the late Michael.