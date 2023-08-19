Roads closed and trees down as Storm Betty brings chaos to Northern Ireland

PSNI issues warning to motorists about difficult driving conditions

Roads were flooded and trees felled as Storm Betty caused chaos across Northern Ireland.

Police said heavy rain had led disruption across Belfast overnight – and urged drivers to be extremely careful.

Trafficwatch NI also said trees had been brought down in several areas.

Betty is the second storm named in August, following Storm Antoni which occurred earlier this month.

A Met Office wind warning for counties Down and Antrim came into force from 6pm on Friday and will remain until midday on Saturday.

A warning for rain was in place across Northern Ireland from 9pm on Friday until 6am on Saturday.

The PSNI said on Saturday: “Police are continuing to appeal to road users to continue to exercise caution this morning in all areas of the country, as high winds and rain can make driving conditions difficult.

“There are also reports of trees down on a number of roads.

“Motorists should continue to proceed carefully and at lower speeds, bearing in mind the impact of this weather on stopping distances and braking. Please also heed any road closure signage.”

Overnight, the PSNI said a number of roads were flooded or impassable, including the Upper Knockbreda Road, Castlereagh Road and Loughview Road areas.

Trafficwatch NI said many roads are affected by flood water this morning.

“We still have a number of trees down across the province as the wind picks up again. Please drive with care and be prepared to stop until we can attend,” it said.

Met Office chief meteorologist Jason Kelly said the storm had been expected to have the most impact in Ireland and many reported a restless night as homes were battered by wind and rain.

The Irish Government's national weather emergency team warned of the potential for further floods amid strong winds and rain across the Republic of Ireland.

There was traffic disruption on some roads across Co Cork and frantic scenes in Co Waterford as a boat broke free from its berth and crashed into a harbour in Dungarvan.

A number of matches and outdoor events were cancelled, and emergency crews in the south of the country cleared debris including fallen trees.

A warning for strong winds also remains in place in western parts of England and Wales.

A weather warning for rain is also in place until noon on Saturday for Central Scotland, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, south-west Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde.

The highest rainfall totals are expected over east-facing high ground in the Angus Hills and the Grampian Mountains where between 40-60mm could accumulate.

Strong and gusty south-easterly winds will accompany the rain, with gusts perhaps as high as 40mph around some exposed coasts and hills in the east.