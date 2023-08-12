Roads closed off after crash in central Belfast

The scene of the accident in Belfast.

A crash is causing disruption in central Belfast, with Queen Street and Wellington Place both closed to traffic.

A photograph shows ambulance and fire crews at the scene, close to Moneda House. Part of the area is cordoned off.

It is not clear yet if there are any injuries.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Drivers are advised that Queen Street and Wellington Place in Belfast City Centre are currently closed to traffic due to a road traffic collision.

"Diversions are in place and motorists should avoid the area if possible.”

More to follow.