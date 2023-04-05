Robber armed with knife targets Belfast shop with customers inside

Staff at a shop in East Belfast have been left badly shaken after an armed robbery today (Wednesday).

A man entered the Belmont Road premises armed with a knife and demanded that they hand over cigarettes and cash.

Staff and customers were unharmed before he fled.

Detective Sergeant Ash said: "It was reported just before 3.30pm that a man had entered a shop in the Belmont Road area, armed with a knife, and demanded staff hand over cigarettes and cash.

"It is believed that he then fled on foot in the direction of the Holywood Road.

"The suspect is described as being around 5' 11" tall and of thin build, wearing a grey and black coat, navy tracksuit bottoms and grey trainers.

“Thankfully, a member of staff and customers who were present at the time were physically unharmed, but have been left badly shaken by the ordeal.”

Police have asked that anyone with information contact them via 101.