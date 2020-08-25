Robber wore virus mask to steal cash in south Belfast

Police are hunting for a man who wore a coronavirus face mask when he held up a shop in south Belfast

At around 1pm yesterday, it was reported to police that a man had entered an Ormeau Road shop armed with a knife.

He threatened a male member of staff and demanded the contents of the till.

The robber then made off from the shop with cash in the direction of Baroda Street.

The staff member was not injured but left badly shaken.

The man is described as being aged in his 30s, of medium build and 6ft in height. He was wearing a light blue hooded top with a white pattern on it, grey tracksuit bottoms and blue, black and white coloured trainers.

The man was also wearing a blue, disposable face mask during the incident, the PSNI said.

Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 960 24/08/20.