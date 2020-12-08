Robbie Lawlor murder suspect arrested in Belfast

A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Robbie Lawlor who was shot dead in north Belfast earlier this year.

Lawlor, 35, was shot outside a house in Etna Drive at around 11.50am on April 4.

The suspect has been arrested by detectives from the Serious Crime Major Investigation team and is being questioned at Musgrave Police station.

Lawlor was a well-known Irish gangster who is believed to have been in the Ardoyne area to collect a drug debt when he was killed.