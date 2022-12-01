Robert Stevenson: Athletics NI pay tribute to former official after 94-year-old died in Cookstown house fire

Tributes have been paid to former Athletics NI official Robert Stevenson after the 94-year-old died in a house fire in Cookstown on Wednesday.

The man from the Pines area of the town was also a former vice-principal of Cookstown High School and was best known in the field of hockey, athletics and scouts.

Paying tribute to him, Athletics NI said the Glasgow-born man would be remembered as “one of nature’s gentlemen”.

"It is with the deepest sadness that the athletics family in Northern Ireland has learnt of the untimely death of Robert Stevenson, MBE, known to one and all as Stevie,” they said.

“It might seem strange to say ‘untimely’ for someone who four days earlier had celebrated his 94th birthday but at the time of his passing he was still full of life.

"The day before his birthday he attended the AGM of the Ulster Schools AA (of which he was a founder member) and had attended Scouts, an organisation close to his heart.

"Born in Glasgow, he was however educated at Maidstone Grammar School in Kent where he competed against and beat fellow pupil Frank Sando who would go on to represent GB at two Olympics.

"In 1948 the family moved to Northern Ireland where Roy graduated from Queen’s University and began a teaching career in Cookstown High School rising to the position of Vice-Principal.

“However, it was involvement in extra-curricular activities for which he was best known especially in the fields of hockey, athletics and scouts.

“While at Queen’s he was asked to keep time at the University Championships in Cherryvale and thus began an amazing lifetime role which he fulfilled at every level from schools sports to Commonwealth Games.

"His record of keeping time at 68 consecutive Ulster Schools Championships will never be surpassed and he coupled these duties with his Presidency of Ulster Schools and Vice Presidency of Irish Schools.

“It was not only schools athletics which was the beneficiary of his commitment and skills as he was also a dedicated official for Athletics Northern Ireland. Unfazed by the introduction of electronic timing, Stevie kept meticulous records of his comparisons with the photo-finish and was quick to celebrate when he achieved a Bingo (a time exactly equivalent to the camera).

“His dedication and enthusiasm did not go unrecognised. At the 50th Anniversary Dinner of the Ulster Schools three time Irish Olympian Maeve Kyle presented Stevie with the UK Sports Officials Lifetime Achievement Award.”

A funeral notice for Mr Stevenson confirmed cremation will take place in Roselawn Crematorium on Friday, December 9.

A thanksgiving service will then be held in First Presbyterian Church Cookstown on Sunday, January 8 2023.

"Lovingly remembered and deeply regretted by his many friends and associates,” the notice added.