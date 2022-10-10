Robin Swann announces creation of new Northern Ireland regional mental health service

The creation of a new regional mental health service in Northern Ireland has been hailed as “one of the most important actions” in tackling poor mental health, according to the region’s mental health champion.

The announcement was made to coincide with World Mental Health Day by Health Minister Robin Swann, who said the new service would provide access to “high quality, regionally consistent but locally based mental health services”.

The move is part of Mr Swann’s decade-long strategy and funding plan he published last year in a bid to reform mental health services here.

At the time he said the issue of mental ill health is one of the “biggest challenges” facing Northern Ireland.

Welcoming the announcement, Professor Siobhan O’Neill said: “The creation of a regional mental health service is one of the most important actions in our mental health strategy, and I warmly welcome today’s announcement.

“In addition to delivering consistency of access to specialist mental health treatments and services across all parts of Northern Ireland, the new Regional Service encompasses the community and voluntary sector, who have played a key role in the delivery of services across the region.

Robin Swann

“The service also includes mechanisms to ensure that the views of those with lived experience of poor mental health are heard, and that services are co-designed with service users.

“These key features will be central to the success of the service in meeting the needs of our population.”

Earlier this month data revealed the stark picture in Northern Ireland’s mental health services, with health trusts here having breached the two-hour waiting time for emergency mental health assessments on more than 1,750 occasions in the past year.

Mr Swann added: “When I took up the health portfolio, I was clear that mental health would be one of my top priorities.

“On World Mental Health Day, with its theme to ‘make mental health and wellbeing for all a global priority’, it is particularly timely that I am able to announce new arrangements to create a regional mental health service, which has at its core the objective of providing people across Northern Ireland with equitable access to high quality, regionally consistent but locally based mental health services.”