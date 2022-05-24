Robin Swann ‘committed’ to ensuring £500 Covid recognition payments for pandemic health staff

Arrangements are being made to ensure that healthcare workers whose employers are no longer trading receive their £500 Covid recognition payment.

The Covid recognition payment scheme was announced in January of last year, however there have been delays in some workers receiving their money.

As of as at May 11, more than £16.6m has been paid out under phase one of the payment scheme to independent sector care home and domiciliary care providers, covering 28,314 individuals.

Some £2.1m has also been paid out to 5,027 workers under phase two of the scheme, which includes staff previously employed in independent care homes and domiciliary care providers who have since moved employer or left the sector.

The scheme has also been opened to others, such as personal assistants employed by those in receipt of direct payments from health and social care trusts.

In response to a recent Assembly question on the scheme, Health Minister Robin Swann said phase two of the scheme was temporarily paused to allow officials to "seek clarity on a number of issues raised relating to the impact of the increase in national insurance contributions which are included as part of the payment provided to the former employer".

"A further letter was issued to employers on April 14 providing clarity on the issues raised and confirming recommencement of the payment process.

"Claims are being processed by BSO (the Health Department's Business Services Organisation, which supports and provides a range of service for the sector) in date order when all relevant information is provided by the claimants," Mr Swann said. "No date has been set for the closure of the scheme and claims will continue to be processed by the Business Services Organisation during 2022/23 therefore I am not in a position to provide a date as to when all payments will be made.

“I remain personally committed to ensuring the recognition payment will be paid to independent sector staff as soon as it is practicable."

Independent MLA Claire Sugden said it is "very disappointing" that the scheme is still not complete.

“Workers from across health and social care were promised this payment in January 2021 and many may even have factored it in to their household budgets," she said.

“Given the rate of inflation households are currently living with, this payment would make a huge difference for those in line to receive it. Staff in this sector gave their all in extremely difficult circumstances during the pandemic and they continue to do incredible work in testing conditions.

“I would urge Minister Swann and the Department to work to get this money out to those who both deserve it and need it.”