Robin Swann condemns anti-vaccine protestors at Londonderry walk-in clinic

Health Minister Robin Swann said the disruption caused by anti-vaccine protesters at a walk-in clinic for new and expectant mothers in Londonderry was “contemptible”.

The clinic was being held by the Western Trust in the Foyle Arena on Saturday.

Mr Swann expressed his gratitude and solidarity to the vaccination team and said there is “no reasoning” with the “anti-vax crusaders”.

“I am pleased to see pregnant women and new mothers coming forward to get protected through vaccination, in line with expert scientific advice,” said the Health Minister. “I would encourage more to do so.

“There is sadly no reasoning with these anti-vax crusaders, who remain wedded to their misinformed and distorted agenda.

“My message to them is simple – you will not divert us from our responsibility to get as many people vaccinated as possible. Vaccination saves lives and reduces levels of serious illness.

“To people who have not yet got their jab, I say please make an informed choice, based on information from trusted sources.

“Please don’t miss out on the protection that being vaccinated brings.”

Sinn Fein MLA Colm Gildernew also condemned the protestors.

“This is the first of a series to specialist walk-in vaccination clinics for pregnant women,” said the party’s health spokesperson.

“No one going to access a vaccine or any form of health care should have to face disruption or attempted intimidation from protestors.”

The PSNI has been contacted for comment on the incident.