Robin Swann set to hand 3% pay rise to NI healthcare workers

The Health Minister looks set to announce a 3% pay rise for NHS staff across Northern Ireland.

It comes as Robin Swann has written to a number of health unions telling them he has “accepted the pay review recommendations in full in relation to both the Agenda for Change workforce and the medical and dental workforce”.

Agenda for Change workers includes the likes of nursing staff, paramedics, physiotherapists, occupational therapists and healthcare assistants.

In the letter, seen by the Belfast Telegraph, Mr Swann said he has already begun the process of seeking funding to support the uplift.

"You will be aware that the Treasury has confirmed that it will not be providing any additional funding for the pay uplifts,” he said.

"As a result, there will be no additional monies coming to Northern Ireland through the Barnett Formula for these awards.

"I am therefore seeking an additional £50m through Executive in-year monitoring to help fund the recommended uplifts for this year.

"You will also be aware that in its pay recommendation report, the Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration stated: ‘We would expect that pay awards would be appropriately funded in order that there would not be a negative impact on service provision.’

"That is an argument I will also make.

"I trust your members will be reassured by my determination to see the pay review recommendations implemented in Northern Ireland.”

Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK that has not yet made a formal pay offer to healthcare workers.

Two weeks ago, Wales and England offered 3% to all NHS workers. Scotland had already offered 4%.

Concerns have been growing among healthcare workers in Northern Ireland that funding to ensure pay parity with their colleagues in the UK would not be available.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) is due to begin to ballot members in England and Wales from next week to establish whether they will accept the 3% pay rise.

It is significantly lower than the amount healthcare unions had been calling for.

However, the 3% offer comes after heavily criticised proposals made by the Department for Health and Social Care in March said only a rise of 1% was affordable.

It is understood that health unions have not yet ruled out the possibility of industrial action over the 3% offer, depending on whether members accept the proposed pay rise.

It is not known when the Department of Health is set to make a formal announcement about the pay rise offer.

It comes as Rita Devlin from the RCN in Northern Ireland raised “serious concerns” about the number of nurses leaving the profession due to poor pay, a lack of career progression and intolerable working conditions.

A shortage of nurses has played a key role in the challenges experienced by the health service to meet demand, in particular in relation to the cancellation of operations throughout the pandemic.

The Department of Health has been contacted for comment.