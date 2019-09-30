Robin Swann to bow out as Ulster Unionist Party party leader

Ulster Unionist Party chief Robin Swann has announced that he will not be standing for re-election as party leader.

He said he had been "reflecting on his position" and the impact it was having on "his role as a husband and a father".

"I have concluded that one is taking up the lion's share of my time to the detriment of the other. It is unfair to my young family to allow this to continue," said Mr Swann.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to lead the Ulster Unionist Party and I am grateful for having had the opportunity to do so."

He said he has informed the party chair Lord Empey that he will not be submitting his name for re-election at the next Annual General Meeting next Spring.

“The Ulster Unionist Party faces its challenges, but I am determined in my remaining time as leader to bring forward the changes required to make it a competitive electoral force once again," he said.

"I believe that it is more important than ever for the Ulster Unionist Party to fight back to help secure and strengthen support for the Union."

The 48-year-old pledged to continue to serve as an MLA in North Antrim.

“I will continue to serve the party loyally and faithfully as our Assembly Member in North Antrim, an area which has been devastated by recent job losses. There is a huge amount of work to be done as an elected member," he said.

Earlier this year, Mr Swann revealed he had considered his position following the party's poor result in the European elections in May. Candidate Danny Kennedy failed to retain the European Parliament seat the UUP had held since 1979. It followed a poor showing at the local government elections, where the party lost 13 seats.

Mr Swann became leader of the Ulster Unionist Party in April 2017, after Mike Nesbitt stepped down the previous month following the party's poor performance in the Assembly elections. The party went on to lose its two seats at Westminster in the general election in June that year.

DUP MLA Christopher Stalford wished Mr Swann well going forward.

"Those of us with young kids will certainly empathise with Robin Swann's decision to stand down as his party's leader," he said.

"Political life does take a toll on family time. I wish him and his family all the best for the future."

Alliance leader Naomi Long tweeted: "Want to wish @RobinSwannUUP every best wish as he announces his intention to step down as @uuponline leader.

"We worked well together as party leaders despite different political views: a genuinely nice man. Hope he, Jenny and the children get some quality time together."

The outgoing leader could lead the party into an early General Election before he leaves his position.