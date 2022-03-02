Robin Swann vows to act after review finds Dunmurry Manor staff did not believe relative complaints

Dunmurry Manor, which has since been renamed Oak Tree Manor

The Health Minister has said residents of Dunmurry Manor and their families were “badly let down” when they complained about failings at the home.

Robin Swann has vowed to act after an independent review found some staff and trust managers did not believe complaints were factually correct.

An investigation by CPEA, a social care, health and management consultancy, also revealed the company that owned the home at the time “did not seek to engage with complainants to fully understand their complaints”.

It also found that its owner, Runwood Homes, and the home, as well as the Health & Social Care Board, health trusts and Patient and Client Council “did not address the complaints of residents’ families”.

The CPEA report said: “They appeared not to understand that making a complaint is stressful, exhausting and demanding.

“Dunmurry Manor residents and their families would rather have had good services than good complaints procedures. However, they had neither.”

In response, Mr Swann said: “I am committed to improving the outcomes for individuals who wish to complain about health and social care services to ensure that service users, carers and their families’ voices are heard.

“It is very clear that residents of Dunmurry Manor and their families were badly let down when it came to how complaints were dealt with.

“This has been a recurring challenge in the health and social care system and processes must be improved.

“People need to know who to turn to when services are failing them and their loved ones and they need to be assured that their complaints will be taken seriously and acted upon.”

The Department of Health published the independent report on the handling of complaints about safeguarding and care at Dunmurry Manor.

It is one of a series of reports commissioned by the department and has been released four years after the publication of the Home Truths report produced by Northern Ireland’s Commissioner for Older People.

The investigation by Eddie Lynch resulted in an excoriating assessment of conditions in the home and failings by officials in response to the neglect and abuse of residents. Among its harrowing findings were examples of resident-on-resident sex abuse.

Dunmurry Manor has since been renamed Oak Tree Manor, while Runwood Homes has undergone a rebrand in Northern Ireland and is now known as Kathryn Homes.

Despite the devastating report published by Mr Lynch, Oaktree Manor has continued to hit the headlines for failing to meet basic safety standards.

The home was threatened with enforcement action over concerns for the safety of residents following an inspection in October 2019.

The Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) carried out an inspection of the home after it received intelligence from the adult safeguarding team at the South Eastern Trust.

The regulator summoned management of the home, which is currently at the centre of a police probe following the publication of Mr Lynch’s report, to a meeting as a result of the two-day visit.

The RQIA planned to hand the home’s owners a failure to comply notice over the way it was being managed.

However, it said it received sufficient assurances from management that it would take swift action to ensure the safety of residents.