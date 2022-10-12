Robin Swann warns NHS staff are at tipping point as he warns against breaking pay parity

Robin Swann has reiterated his commitment to a pay rise for healthcare workers as he warned that NHS staff in Northern Ireland are reaching “tipping point”.

The Health Minister has written to the Finance Minister asking for an update on the setting of a public sector pay policy for Northern Ireland for the current financial year.

It is understood Mr Swann has received legal advice that he cannot award the pay rise recommended by the independent pay review bodies without the public sector pay policy for this financial year.

This is normally set by the Finance Minister, but Conor Murphy has said he is unable to do this without an Executive in place.

Healthcare workers in Northern Ireland are the only NHS staff in the UK who have not yet received a pay rise this year, meaning pay parity has been broken.

In light of the ongoing political impasse, and as thousands of nurses in Northern Ireland respond to a ballot on strike action which could begin before December, Mr Swann has asked for an update on the matter.

In a letter written to Mr Murphy on Monday, Mr Swann said: “As I already previously informed Executive colleagues, the respective independent pay review bodies for HSC Agenda for Change and medical and dental workforces made their recommendations for this year’s pay award in July.

“Noting the importance of recognising the recommendation, as well as sending a clear message to staff, I immediately announced my intention to accept the awards.

“That was especially important in relation to the Agenda for Change pay award as it would maintain the previous commitment made by the collective Executive in early 2020 to maintain parity with NHS pay in England.

“As I’m sure we can all agree we must do all that we possibly can to avoid such a pay gap opening up again.

“Unfortunately however, unlike my colleagues in other parts of the UK, I am still being advised that I cannot make any formal announcement regarding health service pay awards in the absence of an overarching Executive public sector pay policy, as well as in the ongoing absences of an agreed 2022/23 Executive budget.

“Whilst I very much supported your letter to the previous Chancellor to increase budgets to address pay and other pressures, including in the health service, I believe we are now rapidly reaching a tipping point for HSC staff.

“As you will be aware a number of our health trade unions are balloting their members on the Northern Ireland health service on possible strike action.

“Whilst you are aware of the funding projections within my Department in the ongoing absence of an agreed budget position, I believe that we should continue to seek to proceed at pace now with delivering as a minimum the national pay recommendations.

“In order to do so, I would be most grateful for an update from your department on the setting of a 2022/23 public pay policy for Northern Ireland.”

The letter is the clearest indication yet that Mr Swann intends to award a pay rise to staff — despite the fact it will cost the Department of Health £215m.

The £215m bill features in a list of £450m unfunded pressures facing the NHS this financial year, which also includes £80m assigned to address waiting lists, £90m for energy costs and £65m unfunded elements of the Covid-19 response.

Mr Swann has previously said he does not have the money required to award the pay rise.

However, he has also said he does not want to make any financial decisions to help balance the books which will directly impact on patient care.

As a result, it seems unlikely he will make any significant cuts to the £80m allocated to addressing waiting lists, while failure to award the pay rise is likely to result in staffing pressures deteriorating even further.

A workforce crisis across the HSC is playing a significant role in the pressures being experienced by the system, from lengthy waiting times in emergency departments and a massive shortage of community care packages.

However, if the Department of Health fail to reduce its projected £450m deficit, this overspend will be carried into the next financial year.

As it stands, additional money from monitoring rounds — which the NHS relies upon to help balance the books, is sitting unspent also as a result of the failure to set up a fully functioning Assembly.

Yesterday, Mr Murphy warned that Stormont is facing a £660m overspend unless action is taken.

Any overspend would likely be deducted from next year's block grant.

Conor Murphy denied there had been a breakdown in financial controls, blaming the impact of inflation and the lack of a functioning Executive.

The Department of Finance has been contacted for comment.