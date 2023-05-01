Role in King Charles’ coronation will be pinnacle of my career, says Bushmills man due to retire

Retiring Irish Guardsman from Bushmills delighted to go out on a high after 43 years in the Army

An officer in the Irish Guards will end a distinguished 43-year career on a high when he takes part in the King’s coronation procession.

Major Robbie Wilmont (59) from Bushmills is due to retire next year.

He will step down having played a key role in Saturday’s celebrations, which he says will be “the biggest seen in our lifetime”.

As one of only a handful of British Army regiments tasked with guarding the royal family, Major Wilmont has been at the centre of some of the biggest state events in history, including the wedding of Prince Charles and Diana.

He was also on parade at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations last summer, and then just a few months later had the honour of guarding the Queen’s coffin as she lay in state at Westminster Hall.

This week he is one of 7,000 troops rehearsing for what will be the largest military parade since the Queen’s coronation in 1953.

The entire procession is due to pass along the route from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace in darkness one night this week for a full-dress rehearsal.

He said: “As part of the household division, the Irish Guards has a very unique and close bond with the royal family, and we train for ceremonial duty at state events.

“The King’s coronation is going to be bigger than anything I have ever seen, and it will be quite a spectacle, not seen again in our lifetime.

“It is a massive team effort with so many moving parts to it.

“I will be in charge of a team of 220 people from a variety of services such as firemen, Royal Navy, coastguard and ambulance services, who will be lining the route at Whitehall from the cenotaph to Trafalgar Square.

“My team will be lined up between the police and the crowd for the duration of the procession.

“Their job is to watch the crowd to ensure no one breaks the barrier, and while it is the police’s job to stop anyone from going onto the road, my team have permission to assist if needed.

“After a lifetime in the Army and with only one year left in uniform, for me it will be the pinnacle of my lengthy career and a very fitting way to end it.”

Major Wilmont can also be seen, along with the regiment’s famous mascot Seamus the Irish wolfhound, getting fitted for their new uniforms for the coronation in a special programme made by local company Waddell Media to be shown on BBC2 tomorrow night.

Coronation Tailors: Fit For A King features Great British Sewing Bee’s Patrick Grant going behind the scenes at the Kashket family firm tasked with making thousands of bespoke uniforms for the big day.

Major Wilmont added: “I really wanted to make sure that Seamus was featured, and it was great filming with him for the show.

“He really is the most photographed dog in the world and will be even more so after Saturday.”